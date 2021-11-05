A UH-1N "Huey" belonging to the 54 Helicopter Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, received a heritage paint job from its service during the Vietnam War, May 11, 2021. Several Hueys that had flown in Vietnam are still in service today.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|796505
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-CD213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108363770
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 54 Helicopter Squadron Huey 23 Heritage Paint Job, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
