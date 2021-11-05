Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54 Helicopter Squadron Huey 23 Heritage Paint Job

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A UH-1N "Huey" belonging to the 54 Helicopter Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, received a heritage paint job from its service during the Vietnam War, May 11, 2021. Several Hueys that had flown in Vietnam are still in service today.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796505
    VIRIN: 210526-F-CD213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108363770
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 54 Helicopter Squadron Huey 23 Heritage Paint Job, by A1C Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helicopters
    Vietnam
    Zachary Wright
    Heritage Paint Job

