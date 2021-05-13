The True Meaning Of Memorial Day, Honoring A Fallen Soldier

Cpl. Bryant J. Luxmore was assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. He was killed in action by enemy small-arms fire while conducting security operations in and around Panjwai, Afghanistan, June 10, 2012. He is buried at the, Hopewell Cemetery in New Windsor, Ill. Please watch as First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr., honors his memory.
