    The True Meaning Of Memorial Day, Honoring A Fallen Soldier

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Tyler Morford 

    First Army

    Cpl. Bryant J. Luxmore was assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. He was killed in action by enemy small-arms fire while conducting security operations in and around Panjwai, Afghanistan, June 10, 2012. He is buried at the, Hopewell Cemetery in New Windsor, Ill. Please watch as First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr., honors his memory.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 16:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796503
    VIRIN: 210513-A-ZS868-829
    Filename: DOD_108363732
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The True Meaning Of Memorial Day, Honoring A Fallen Soldier, by SPC Tyler Morford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

