The True Meaning Of Memorial Day, Honoring A Fallen Soldier

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796503" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cpl. Bryant J. Luxmore was assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. He was killed in action by enemy small-arms fire while conducting security operations in and around Panjwai, Afghanistan, June 10, 2012. He is buried at the, Hopewell Cemetery in New Windsor, Ill. Please watch as First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James Jr., honors his memory.