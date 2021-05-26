Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Class of 2021 Graduation, Part 3

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Graduation ceremony for the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2021 featuring remarks from senior Department of Defense, Air Force and USAFA leadership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796502
    Filename: DOD_108363723
    Length: 01:00:11
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Graduation
    United States Air Force Academy

