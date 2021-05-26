Joint Chiefs Chairman Delivers Commencement Speech to Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the commencement address for the graduation and commissioning ceremony of the Air Force Academy's Class of 2021, May 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796485
|Filename:
|DOD_108363455
|Length:
|00:36:51
|Location:
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
