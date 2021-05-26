Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Chiefs Chairman Delivers Commencement Speech to Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers the commencement address for the graduation and commissioning ceremony of the Air Force Academy's Class of 2021, May 26, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 14:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796485
    Filename: DOD_108363455
    Length: 00:36:51
    Location:

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Chiefs Chairman Delivers Commencement Speech to Air Force Academy’s Class of 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT