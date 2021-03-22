Live to Play Another Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is intended to capture the results of bad decisions. It contains live action video scenarios integrated with animation to present the audience with seven (7) situations depicting hazards associated with off-duty activities (water/swimming, privately owned weapons, home and dwelling, motorcycle riding, vehicle driving, pedestrian activities, and hiking). Produced under contract for the US Army Combat Readiness Center, Ft. Rucker, AL.