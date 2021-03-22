Live to Play Another Day

This video is intended to capture the results of bad decisions. It contains live action video scenarios integrated with animation to present the audience with seven (7) situations depicting hazards associated with off-duty activities (water/swimming, privately owned weapons, home and dwelling, motorcycle riding, vehicle driving, pedestrian activities, and hiking). Produced under contract for the US Army Combat Readiness Center, Ft. Rucker, AL.
|03.22.2021
|05.26.2021 12:42
|Video Productions
|796471
|210321-A-A0122-001-CC
|788959
|DOD_108363147
|00:12:37
|US
|0
|0
