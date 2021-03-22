Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live to Play Another Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Video by Michael Negard 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    This video is intended to capture the results of bad decisions. It contains live action video scenarios integrated with animation to present the audience with seven (7) situations depicting hazards associated with off-duty activities (water/swimming, privately owned weapons, home and dwelling, motorcycle riding, vehicle driving, pedestrian activities, and hiking). Produced under contract for the US Army Combat Readiness Center, Ft. Rucker, AL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796471
    VIRIN: 210321-A-A0122-001-CC
    PIN: 788959
    Filename: DOD_108363147
    Length: 00:12:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live to Play Another Day, by Michael Negard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Risk Management
    Loss prevention
    Army Safety
    USACRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT