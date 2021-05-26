Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Members Compete in Best Warrior Competition

    ITALY

    05.26.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Jr. Officers, NCO’s and Soldiers South of the Alps competed for SETAF-AF Best Warrior Competition on May 26. The winners of the enlisted service members will have the opportunity to compete in USAEURs Best Warrior Competition from August 6 - 9.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: IT

