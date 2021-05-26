Jr. Officers, NCO’s and Soldiers South of the Alps competed for SETAF-AF Best Warrior Competition on May 26. The winners of the enlisted service members will have the opportunity to compete in USAEURs Best Warrior Competition from August 6 - 9.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796455
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-DR527-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108362959
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Services Members Compete in Best Warrior Competition, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
