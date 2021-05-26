Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report May 26, 2021

    GERMANY

    05.26.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Three countries take to the French skies to hone their integration skills in Exercise Atlantic Trident 21 and 5 high school seniors in Naples prove hard work pays off as they sign National Letter of Intent to attend college on athletic scholarships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 796433
    VIRIN: 210526-D-TX415-046
    Filename: DOD_108362689
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report May 26, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAF
    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    DoDEA Europe
    Naples Middle High School

