    Deployed Kingwood, Texas Sailor Sends Graduation Message to her Daughter

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 24, 2021) Public Works Department Facilities Management Director U.S. Navy Lt. Lisnnette Rhea, from Kingwood, Texas, sends her daughter, Camilla, a graduation day message on May 24. Rhea's daughter graduates from Kingwood High School on June 2. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S> Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 09:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 796429
    VIRIN: 210524-N-RF885-988
    PIN: 41
    Filename: DOD_108362531
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: KINGWOOD, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Kingwood, Texas Sailor Sends Graduation Message to her Daughter, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEABEE
    CAMP LEMONNIER
    EAST AFRICA
    CONSTRUCTION BATTALION
    Public Works Department
    Special Events

