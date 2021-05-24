CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 24, 2021) Public Works Department Facilities Management Director U.S. Navy Lt. Lisnnette Rhea, from Kingwood, Texas, sends her daughter, Camilla, a graduation day message on May 24. Rhea's daughter graduates from Kingwood High School on June 2. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S> Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
|05.24.2021
|05.26.2021 09:29
|Greetings
|796429
|210524-N-RF885-988
|41
|DOD_108362531
|00:01:12
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|KINGWOOD, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Deployed Kingwood, Texas Sailor Sends Graduation Message to her Daughter, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
