Soldiers from American, Danish and Polish engineering units gather for the opening ceremony of Resolute Castle, an annual event that brings NATO allies and international partners together to train and promote interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 07:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796426
|VIRIN:
|210513-Z-XD814-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108362426
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Resolute Castle 21 - Opening Ceremony, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT