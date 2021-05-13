Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Castle 21 - Opening Ceremony

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    05.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers from American, Danish and Polish engineering units gather for the opening ceremony of Resolute Castle, an annual event that brings NATO allies and international partners together to train and promote interoperability.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 07:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796426
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-XD814-001
    Filename: DOD_108362426
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Castle 21 - Opening Ceremony, by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    interoperability
    construction
    partnership
    Resolute Castle
    500th Engineering Support Company

