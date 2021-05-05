Summer is a busy season for PCSing. Command Sergeant Major Stephen LaRocque explains what the garrison is doing and how to be a good sponsor. Listen to AFN Kaiserslautern on 105.1 or the app AFN 360 every Wednesday at 7 a.m. to hear what’s going on in U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 08:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796425
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-JV318-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108362410
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Rhineland-Pfalz Garrison Command Team Radio Interview, by SPC Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT