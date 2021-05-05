Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Rhineland-Pfalz Garrison Command Team Radio Interview

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Summer is a busy season for PCSing. Command Sergeant Major Stephen LaRocque explains what the garrison is doing and how to be a good sponsor. Listen to AFN Kaiserslautern on 105.1 or the app AFN 360 every Wednesday at 7 a.m. to hear what’s going on in U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796425
    VIRIN: 210526-A-JV318-001
    Filename: DOD_108362410
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Rhineland-Pfalz Garrison Command Team Radio Interview, by SPC Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    interview
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    U.S. Army Rhienland-Phalz Garrison

