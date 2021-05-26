EEP Phase 1 Drill at Camp Zama

Narration:
Camp Zama recently conducted a “Phase 1” drill on its Emergency Evacuation Program. The drill gives all personnel who are considered evacuation eligible the chance to familiarize themselves with the proper steps to take in the event of a real-world evacuation.
U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Office conducted the drill to enhance the community’s emergency readiness.
Interview: LTC Gregory Henz, Protection Chief, U.S. Army Japan
During the five-day exercise, participants convened at the Camp Zama Community Club, where they were lead through 16 different stations with help from on-site subject matter experts. The team members reviewed the participants’ EEP packets and answered questions about what to expect in the event of an actual evacuation.
Interview: Scot Freeman, Installation Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Interview: Mr. Benjamin Greenman, Teacher, Arnn Elementary School
Interview: CPT Ashley Patrick, Commander, HHB, 38th ADA
The EEP drill is held twice annually and consists of two phases. Phase 2 is the physical evacuation drill, which will include the simulated ground transportation from here to Yokota Air Base or Naval Air Facility Atsugi.
Interview: Scot Freeman, Installation Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
