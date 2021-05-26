EEP Phase 1 Drill at Camp Zama

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796411" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Narration:

Camp Zama recently conducted a “Phase 1” drill on its Emergency Evacuation Program. The drill gives all personnel who are considered evacuation eligible the chance to familiarize themselves with the proper steps to take in the event of a real-world evacuation.



U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Office conducted the drill to enhance the community’s emergency readiness.



Interview: LTC Gregory Henz, Protection Chief, U.S. Army Japan





Narration:

During the five-day exercise, participants convened at the Camp Zama Community Club, where they were lead through 16 different stations with help from on-site subject matter experts. The team members reviewed the participants’ EEP packets and answered questions about what to expect in the event of an actual evacuation.





Interview: Scot Freeman, Installation Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Interview: Mr. Benjamin Greenman, Teacher, Arnn Elementary School





Interview: CPT Ashley Patrick, Commander, HHB, 38th ADA





Narration:

The EEP drill is held twice annually and consists of two phases. Phase 2 is the physical evacuation drill, which will include the simulated ground transportation from here to Yokota Air Base or Naval Air Facility Atsugi.





Interview: Scot Freeman, Installation Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXX.