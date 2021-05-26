Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EEP Phase 1 Drill at Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Camp Zama recently conducted a “Phase 1” drill on its Emergency Evacuation Program. The drill gives all personnel who are considered evacuation eligible the chance to familiarize themselves with the proper steps to take in the event of a real-world evacuation.

    U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Office conducted the drill to enhance the community’s emergency readiness.

    Interview: LTC Gregory Henz, Protection Chief, U.S. Army Japan


    Narration:
    During the five-day exercise, participants convened at the Camp Zama Community Club, where they were lead through 16 different stations with help from on-site subject matter experts. The team members reviewed the participants’ EEP packets and answered questions about what to expect in the event of an actual evacuation.


    Interview: Scot Freeman, Installation Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Interview: Mr. Benjamin Greenman, Teacher, Arnn Elementary School


    Interview: CPT Ashley Patrick, Commander, HHB, 38th ADA


    Narration:
    The EEP drill is held twice annually and consists of two phases. Phase 2 is the physical evacuation drill, which will include the simulated ground transportation from here to Yokota Air Base or Naval Air Facility Atsugi.


    Interview: Scot Freeman, Installation Emergency Manager, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796411
    VIRIN: 210526-A-MS361-084
    Filename: DOD_108362256
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, EEP Phase 1 Drill at Camp Zama, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    EEP Drill

