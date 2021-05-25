All-Asian American, Pacific Islander aircrew takes flight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A sortie of F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster, operated by an all-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) aircrew, took flight today to celebrate AAPI contributions to the military during AAPI heritage month.



As a Total Force Integration event, Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty Air Force worked together to execute the sortie. In addition to the all-AAPI aircrews, the majority of the maintenance and support personnel involved in today's sortie are also AAPIs. The Hawaii Air National Guard is made up of many cultures and there are representatives of every race at all levels, with a majority being AAPI. Today's flight is just one example of the pride and diversity we have in our organization.



SOUNDBYTE DATA:



Timestamp - 00:04:54:20

Staff Sgt. James Kimo Kahanahelua

203 Air Refueling Squadron

Ethnicity: Hawaiian Chinese Portuguese Japanese Samoan



Timestamp - 00:05:43:07

Tech. Sgt. Sky Johnson, 154 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Air Craft Mechanic (Crew Chief)

Ethnicity: Hawaiian Chinese Native American French Italian Scottish