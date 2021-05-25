A sortie of F-22 Raptors, a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster, operated by an all-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) aircrew, took flight today to celebrate AAPI contributions to the military during AAPI heritage month.
As a Total Force Integration event, Airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard and active duty Air Force worked together to execute the sortie. In addition to the all-AAPI aircrews, the majority of the maintenance and support personnel involved in today's sortie are also AAPIs. The Hawaii Air National Guard is made up of many cultures and there are representatives of every race at all levels, with a majority being AAPI. Today's flight is just one example of the pride and diversity we have in our organization.
SOUNDBYTE DATA:
Timestamp - 00:04:54:20
Staff Sgt. James Kimo Kahanahelua
203 Air Refueling Squadron
Ethnicity: Hawaiian Chinese Portuguese Japanese Samoan
Timestamp - 00:05:43:07
Tech. Sgt. Sky Johnson, 154 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Air Craft Mechanic (Crew Chief)
Ethnicity: Hawaiian Chinese Native American French Italian Scottish
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796410
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-UW413-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108362236
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, All-Asian American, Pacific Islander aircrew takes flight, by SrA Robert Cabuco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT