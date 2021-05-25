Sgt. 1st Class Montique Beazer gives Memorial Day Shout-out

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Montique Beazer, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, native assigned to 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), gives a Memorial Day shout-out in Elizabeth, New Jersey, May 25, 2021. Beazer is currently assigned to the New Jersey Institute of Technology Community Vaccination Center as it aids COVID-19 vaccination efforts in New Jersey. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible DoD support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy / 14th Public Affairs Detachment)