Warrior Adventure Quest - U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan

Warrior Adventure Quest:





Narration:

Excited shouts echoed throughout the paintball field at Tama Hills, Tokyo, as Soldiers took part in a high-adventure outdoor recreation program known as Warrior Adventure Quest.





Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Director, Outdoor Recreation, Camp Zama MWR





Narration:

Ten Soldiers from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan’s Alpha Company participated in the event and experienced the ultimate paintball activity in a friendly but intense competition.





Interview: CPT Daniel Barbella, Commander, Alpha Company, USAABJ





Interview: Calvin Fouquet, Black Hawk Mechanic, USAABJ





Narration:

The program is open to any units within U.S. Army Japan and can accommodate between 10 to 25 Soldiers in an event.





Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Director, Outdoor recreation, Camp Zama MWR





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.