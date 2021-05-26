Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Adventure Quest - U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Warrior Adventure Quest:


    Narration:
    Excited shouts echoed throughout the paintball field at Tama Hills, Tokyo, as Soldiers took part in a high-adventure outdoor recreation program known as Warrior Adventure Quest.


    Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Director, Outdoor Recreation, Camp Zama MWR


    Narration:
    Ten Soldiers from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan’s Alpha Company participated in the event and experienced the ultimate paintball activity in a friendly but intense competition.


    Interview: CPT Daniel Barbella, Commander, Alpha Company, USAABJ


    Interview: Calvin Fouquet, Black Hawk Mechanic, USAABJ


    Narration:
    The program is open to any units within U.S. Army Japan and can accommodate between 10 to 25 Soldiers in an event.


    Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Director, Outdoor recreation, Camp Zama MWR


    Narration:
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.

