Warrior Adventure Quest:
Narration:
Excited shouts echoed throughout the paintball field at Tama Hills, Tokyo, as Soldiers took part in a high-adventure outdoor recreation program known as Warrior Adventure Quest.
Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Director, Outdoor Recreation, Camp Zama MWR
Narration:
Ten Soldiers from U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan’s Alpha Company participated in the event and experienced the ultimate paintball activity in a friendly but intense competition.
Interview: CPT Daniel Barbella, Commander, Alpha Company, USAABJ
Interview: Calvin Fouquet, Black Hawk Mechanic, USAABJ
Narration:
The program is open to any units within U.S. Army Japan and can accommodate between 10 to 25 Soldiers in an event.
Interview: Hiroshige Huertas, Director, Outdoor recreation, Camp Zama MWR
Narration:
Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXX XXXXX.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 02:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796402
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-MS361-772
|Filename:
|DOD_108362111
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Adventure Quest - U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
