KC-135 Conducts Hotpit Refuel Ops and Fuels the Fight During Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, air-refuels a six-ship of A-10 Thunderbolt IIs upon completion of hot-pit refueling at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 24, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
