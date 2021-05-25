video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORTLAND, Ore. - U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, presented the Bronze Star Medal with Valor to retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki of Gresham, Oregon for his valorous conduct during combat operations in the Vietnam War during a ceremony held on May 25, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.



The honor was bestowed upon Specialist Kawecki for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers.