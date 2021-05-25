PORTLAND, Ore. - U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, presented the Bronze Star Medal with Valor to retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki of Gresham, Oregon for his valorous conduct during combat operations in the Vietnam War during a ceremony held on May 25, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The honor was bestowed upon Specialist Kawecki for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 21:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796396
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_108361959
|Length:
|00:10:52
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
