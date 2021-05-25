Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bronze Star Medal with Valor to retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    PORTLAND, Ore. - U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Dan Conner, Oregon National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, presented the Bronze Star Medal with Valor to retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki of Gresham, Oregon for his valorous conduct during combat operations in the Vietnam War during a ceremony held on May 25, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

    The honor was bestowed upon Specialist Kawecki for his heroic actions and bravery under fire on November 22, 1968, in the Kien Hoa Province of Vietnam that saved the lives of four Americans during an encounter with enemy soldiers.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796396
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_108361959
    Length: 00:10:52
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    This work, The Bronze Star Medal with Valor to retired Army Specialist Gerald J. Kawecki, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam War
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    The Bronze Star
    Congressman Earl Blumenauer

