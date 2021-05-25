Arizona National Guard Soldiers helped distribute food donations to area residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., May 25, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796395
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108361954
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|CASA GRANDE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG supports Casa Grande food bank operations, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT