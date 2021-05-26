Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Department of Public Health facility at Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Grand opening of Public Health at BG Crawford F Sams U.S. Army health Clinic:



    Narration:
    The U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan officially opened its new Department of Public Health facility at Camp Zama’s BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, following the completion of the nearly two-year construction project.

    Speech: COL Tanya Peacock, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan


    Narration:
    To celebrate the opening, Chief of Installation Public Health Captain Amber Morton-Chism and Installation Public Health NCOIC Sergeant Ianbernard Astudillo led a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A guided tour followed, in which guests could get a look at the facility’s new makeover.

    Interview: COL Thomas J. Verell, Jr., Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District

    Interview: CSM Justin E. Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    The facility was previously known as the Department of Preventive Medicine. It became the Department of Public Health after U.S. Army rebranding, which extends to all areas of public health, including Army Public Health Nursing, Environmental Health, Occupational Health, and Industrial Hygiene.

    Interview: CPT Amber Morton-Chism, Chief, Installation Public Health


    Narration:
    The hours of operation for Installation Public Health are Monday through Wednesday, and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Thursday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 22:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    MEDDAC Japan

