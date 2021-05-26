video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Grand opening of Public Health at BG Crawford F Sams U.S. Army health Clinic:







The U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan officially opened its new Department of Public Health facility at Camp Zama’s BG Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, following the completion of the nearly two-year construction project.



Speech: COL Tanya Peacock, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activities – Japan





To celebrate the opening, Chief of Installation Public Health Captain Amber Morton-Chism and Installation Public Health NCOIC Sergeant Ianbernard Astudillo led a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A guided tour followed, in which guests could get a look at the facility’s new makeover.



Interview: COL Thomas J. Verell, Jr., Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan Engineer District



Interview: CSM Justin E. Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





The facility was previously known as the Department of Preventive Medicine. It became the Department of Public Health after U.S. Army rebranding, which extends to all areas of public health, including Army Public Health Nursing, Environmental Health, Occupational Health, and Industrial Hygiene.



Interview: CPT Amber Morton-Chism, Chief, Installation Public Health





The hours of operation for Installation Public Health are Monday through Wednesday, and Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Thursday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan