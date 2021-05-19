Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021

    SEWARD, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    ORCA is a chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear threats response exercise designed for participants to provide support in the aftermath of hazardous materials incidents. ORCA tests interoperability between agencies, increases opportunities for working relationships, and practices requests for assistance methods. Approximately 250 National Guardsmen from CST units in Alaska, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington, and Wisconsin are in Alaska to participate in Exercise ORCA 2021. Numerous support units and civilian agencies participated in the exercise as well.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796392
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-PB632-0179
    Filename: DOD_108361892
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SEWARD, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Civil Support Teams, partner agencies conduct Exercise ORCA 2021, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CST
    Rhode Island National Guard
    CBRN
    Oregon National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    AKNG
    ORCA 21

