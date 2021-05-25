Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our friend and family member Brig. Gen. Michael Sloane Retires

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    A Retirement video for the Program Executive Officer Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796387
    VIRIN: 210525-O-VE095-581
    Filename: DOD_108361869
    Length: 00:58:55
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Our friend and family member Brig. Gen. Michael Sloane Retires, by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirement
    Sloane
    Beau Sloane
    Michael Sloane
    Mike Sloane

