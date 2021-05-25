Last Illinois National Guardsmen return from U.S. Capitol security mission March 15, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796365" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois Army National Guard, arrive at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., from Washington, D.C., in May 25, 2021. They were the remaining 100 Illinois National Guardsmen supporting Joint Task Force District of Columbia, which concluded May 23 and involved 26,000 National Guardsmen from every U.S. state and territory supoprting the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)