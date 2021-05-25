Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last Illinois National Guardsmen return from U.S. Capitol security mission March 15, 2021

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Soldiers with the 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 108th Sustainment Brigade, Illinois Army National Guard, arrive at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., from Washington, D.C., in May 25, 2021. They were the remaining 100 Illinois National Guardsmen supporting Joint Task Force District of Columbia, which concluded May 23 and involved 26,000 National Guardsmen from every U.S. state and territory supoprting the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796365
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-EU280-2015
    Filename: DOD_108361691
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Last Illinois National Guardsmen return from U.S. Capitol security mission March 15, 2021, by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    Illinois National Guard
    DOMOPs
    PI-59
    U.S. Capitol security mission
    198 CSSB

