SSG James Chickering and his family shout-out their favorite MLB team, the Cardinals on May 20, 2021.
Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 17:56
Category:
|Greetings
Video ID:
|796364
VIRIN:
|210520-A-JY808-020
Filename:
|DOD_108361687
Length:
|00:00:17
Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
Hometown:
|MISSOURI CITY, MO, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CARDINALS-MLB Shout-out 2021- SSG James Chickering, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
