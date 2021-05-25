U.S. Army medics from the Guam National Guard and the 25th Infantry Division explain the experience of operating a COVID vaccination site in Guam on April 21, 2021. Over 50% of Guam's populaton has now been vaccinated. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796362
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-EL257-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108361680
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vaccinating Guam, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
