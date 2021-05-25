Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vaccinating Guam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army medics from the Guam National Guard and the 25th Infantry Division explain the experience of operating a COVID vaccination site in Guam on April 21, 2021. Over 50% of Guam's populaton has now been vaccinated. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 16:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796362
    VIRIN: 210525-A-EL257-0002
    Filename: DOD_108361680
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Vaccinating Guam, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

