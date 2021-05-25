U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, participated in the first iteration of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 25 - April 30, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado, Sgt. Jeremy Laboy, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 19:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796356
|VIRIN:
|210430-M-M0242-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108361615
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Infantry Marine Course: training infantry Marines for the future fight, by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, LCpl Drake Nickels and Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT