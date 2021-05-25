Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry Marine Course: training infantry Marines for the future fight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels and Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, participated in the first iteration of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 25 - April 30, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado, Sgt. Jeremy Laboy, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

