U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall and Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill discuss YPG's updated face mask policy and current COVID trends in the local community.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796347
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-FN832-886
|Filename:
|DOD_108361454
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Updated Face Mask Policy, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
