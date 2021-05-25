Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Updated Face Mask Policy

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall and Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill discuss YPG's updated face mask policy and current COVID trends in the local community.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796347
    VIRIN: 210525-A-FN832-886
    Filename: DOD_108361454
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Updated Face Mask Policy, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID-19

