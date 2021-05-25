Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater

    05.25.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM-556) crew members install the statue of Seaman Apprentice William Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial, off the coast of Clearwater May 25, 2021. Flores died saving shipmates after the USCGC Blackthorn and a tanker collided in Tampa Bay on the night of Jan. 28, 1980. Twenty-two of his shipmates were also killed in the disaster. The Appleby is a United States Coast Guard Keeper-class cutter based out of St. Petersburg, Florida.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Fla.
    St. Petersburg
    Blackthorn memorial

