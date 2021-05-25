Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796343" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM-556) crew members install the statue of Seaman Apprentice William Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial, off the coast of Clearwater May 25, 2021. Flores died saving shipmates after the USCGC Blackthorn and a tanker collided in Tampa Bay on the night of Jan. 28, 1980. Twenty-two of his shipmates were also killed in the disaster. The Appleby is a United States Coast Guard Keeper-class cutter based out of St. Petersburg, Florida.