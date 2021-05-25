Coast Guard installs statue of Seaman Apprentice Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial off the coast of Clearwater

Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby (WLM-556) crew members install the statue of Seaman Apprentice William Flores in the Circle of Heroes veterans memorial, off the coast of Clearwater May 25, 2021. Flores died saving shipmates after the USCGC Blackthorn and a tanker collided in Tampa Bay on the night of Jan. 28, 1980. Twenty-two of his shipmates were also killed in the disaster. The Appleby is a United States Coast Guard Keeper-class cutter based out of St. Petersburg, Florida.
