    Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area Aerials

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    4K aerials of the Norfolk District's Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796341
    VIRIN: 210525-A-OI229-444
    Filename: DOD_108361389
    Length: 00:11:08
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area Aerials, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Dredged Material
    Craney Island

