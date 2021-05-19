Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Cealleigh, an instructor at the National Motor Lifeboat School in Ilwaco, Washington, gives a tour of the 47-foot motor lifeboat Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The NMLBS is a national education center where the Coast Guard trains its premiere boat drivers to drive in heavy weather conditions and rough seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796335
|VIRIN:
|210518-G-AF140-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108361276
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Motor Lifeboat School motor lifeboat tour, by PO3 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT