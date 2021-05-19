National Motor Lifeboat School motor lifeboat tour

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Cealleigh, an instructor at the National Motor Lifeboat School in Ilwaco, Washington, gives a tour of the 47-foot motor lifeboat Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The NMLBS is a national education center where the Coast Guard trains its premiere boat drivers to drive in heavy weather conditions and rough seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)