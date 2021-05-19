Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Motor Lifeboat School motor lifeboat tour

    05.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Cealleigh, an instructor at the National Motor Lifeboat School in Ilwaco, Washington, gives a tour of the 47-foot motor lifeboat Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The NMLBS is a national education center where the Coast Guard trains its premiere boat drivers to drive in heavy weather conditions and rough seas. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796335
    VIRIN: 210518-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_108361276
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    47-foot motor lifeboat
    47-foot MLB
    National Motor Lifeboat School
    Portland Rose Festival Fleet Week

