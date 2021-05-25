Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Combat Care

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with 1st Recruit Training Battalion practice tactical combat care at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego May, 2021. During tactical combat care classes, recruits learned how to save a person's life while in a combat senecio. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796306
    VIRIN: 210525-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108360990
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Combat Care, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD
    RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT