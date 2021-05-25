Recruits with 1st Recruit Training Battalion practice tactical combat care at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego May, 2021. During tactical combat care classes, recruits learned how to save a person's life while in a combat senecio. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)
|05.25.2021
|05.25.2021 11:34
|Video Productions
|796306
|210525-M-CI314-1001
|DOD_108360990
|00:02:51
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, by LCpl Grace Kindred, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
