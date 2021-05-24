Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAWC international fellows honor UN Peacekeeps Day

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Robert Martin 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Army War College international fellows talk about their UN experiences and honor those UN peacekeepers that have lost their lives during UN peacekeeping missions. the following IF students are in the video: Brig. Gen. Tank Bhatt
    Col. Frederick Ntiri, Col. Marco Javarone, Col. Davor Babic,
    Lt. Col. David Mutayomba

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAWC international fellows honor UN Peacekeeps Day, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UN
    army war college
    UN peacekeeping
    usawc
    UN peacekeepers day

