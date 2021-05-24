Army War College international fellows talk about their UN experiences and honor those UN peacekeepers that have lost their lives during UN peacekeeping missions. the following IF students are in the video: Brig. Gen. Tank Bhatt
Col. Frederick Ntiri, Col. Marco Javarone, Col. Davor Babic,
Lt. Col. David Mutayomba
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796305
|VIRIN:
|210524-D-AM898-683
|Filename:
|DOD_108360983
|Length:
|00:10:04
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAWC international fellows honor UN Peacekeeps Day, by Robert Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT