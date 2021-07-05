SWIFT RESPONSE / DEFENDER ERUOPE-21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



C-17s from the 315th Airlift Wing prepare to drop heavy equipment and personnel from the 82nd Airborne Division from their C-17 Globemaster III's over Estonia 7 May 2021 for DEFENDER-Europe 21.



DEFENDER-Europe 21 is large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries.



This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 14 countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea region.



Videos by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy