Welcome to Romania (master)

SYNOPSIS

Welcome to Romania, one of the host nations for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 21! This video introduces viewers to some fun facts about this strategically important country – including the fact that Romania is home to the tallest stone sculpture in Europe.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.







NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.



SHOTLIST

—VOICEOVER—

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)

“Welcome to Romania. Here are five things you need to know about our country.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

5 FUN FACTS TO KNOW ABOUT ROMANIA

#1 HOW TO SAY ‘HI’

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)

“If you want to say ‘hi’ in Romania, we say ‘bună’.



TEXT ON SCREEN

#2 TRADITIONAL DISH

‘MITITEI’



SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)

“It’s grilled minced meat made from a mixture of beef, lamb, pork and spices rolled up into a sausage shape.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

#3 DECEBALUS

THE TALLEST STONE SCULPTURE

IN EUROPE



TEXT ON SCREEN

#4 BRAN CASTLE



SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)

“Many believe the castle was the source of inspiration for the novel ‘Dracula’.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

#5 DANUBE DELTA AT THE BLACK SEA

THE BEST PRESERVED DELTA

IN EUROPE





SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)

“Romania joined NATO in March 2004 and we have remained a proud Ally ever since.”



TEXT ON SCREEN

ROMANIA IS HOSTING PART OF NATO EXERCISE STEADFAST DEFENDER 2021