U.S. Soldiers from the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive by the German and Czech boarder during their 700 kilometer tactical road march to Saber Guardian on May 22. Saber Guardian is a multinational exercise in Hungary consisting of 17 NATO allies and partners and is part of U.S. Army Europe & Africa’s Defender 21 exercise. (U.S. Army Video by William D. Lewis )
|05.22.2021
|05.25.2021 11:28
|B-Roll
|796289
|210522-A-YB548-072
|DOD_108360899
|00:05:39
|DE
|1
|1
This work, 2CR conducts road march in Hungary, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
