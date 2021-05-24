A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, flew from Morón Air Base, Spain, over the Baltic Sea in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe training exercise May 24, 2020. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.
This work, Training sortie during Bomber Task Force Europe 2021, by SSgt Jason Allred
