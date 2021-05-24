Training sortie during Bomber Task Force Europe 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, flew from Morón Air Base, Spain, over the Baltic Sea in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe training exercise May 24, 2020. Our ability to quickly respond and assure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we are here, in Europe, forward and ready.