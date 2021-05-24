Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF-Europe integrates with Bulgarian aircraft

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A Bulgarian MiG-29 integrates with a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, of Morón Air Base, Spain, for Bomber Task Force Europe May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

