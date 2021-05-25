Hungary JAS 39 Gripen escorts a B-52H Stratofortress

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Moron Air Base, Spain, conducted operations throughout NATO countries in the European theater Monday, May 24th while being escorted by a Hungary JAS 39 Gripen. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. We routinely operate across the globe and are flexible and agile to respond to the changes in the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jason Allred)