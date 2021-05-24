The Utah Jazz Bear visits with service members of the Utah Air National Guard May 24, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard. NBA Cares Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative led by the NBA, its teams and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO, TAPS and other military and veteran-serving organizations to honor active and retired service members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)
This work, Utah Jazz Bear visits Utah Air National Guard, by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
