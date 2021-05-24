Utah Jazz Bear visits Utah Air National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Utah Jazz Bear visits with service members of the Utah Air National Guard May 24, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard. NBA Cares Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative led by the NBA, its teams and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO, TAPS and other military and veteran-serving organizations to honor active and retired service members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)