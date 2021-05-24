Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Jazz Bear visits Utah Air National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Utah Jazz Bear visits with service members of the Utah Air National Guard May 24, 2021 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard. NBA Cares Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative led by the NBA, its teams and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO, TAPS and other military and veteran-serving organizations to honor active and retired service members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796271
    VIRIN: 210524-F-FF470-833
    Filename: DOD_108360773
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Jazz Bear visits Utah Air National Guard, by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    NBA
    Utah Jazz
    Hoops for Troops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT