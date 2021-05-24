The Alabama National Guard's 1-131 Aviation Regiment is building partnerships and testing their readiness in Albania during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796268
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-OK577-885
|Filename:
|DOD_108360763
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FARKE AIR BASE, AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER Europe 21 Success, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
