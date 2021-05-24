Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER Europe 21 Success

    FARKE AIR BASE, ALBANIA

    05.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Alabama National Guard's 1-131 Aviation Regiment is building partnerships and testing their readiness in Albania during DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye).

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796268
    VIRIN: 210524-A-OK577-885
    Filename: DOD_108360763
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FARKE AIR BASE, AL

    This work, DEFENDER Europe 21 Success, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    DEFENDER-Europe
    Defender Europe
    DefenderEurope21
    StrongerTogeather

