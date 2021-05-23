U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Video 2021

Learn about who we are, what we do, why it matters, and why U.S. Army Europe and Africa's slogan is "Stronger Together". Go to www.europeafrica.army.mil for all of the latest news and information about U.S. Army Europe and Africa!
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 09:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796258
|VIRIN:
|210523-A-BX786-432
|Filename:
|DOD_108360578
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT