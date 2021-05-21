Astral Knight 21 ENDEX Covid Testing Line

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of various Airmen participating in Astral Knight 2 receiving COVID-19 tests from a local medical professionals prior to departing Larissa Air Base, Greece, during exercise Astral Knight 21, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength, and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jacob Albers)