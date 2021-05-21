B-roll of various Airmen participating in Astral Knight 2 receiving COVID-19 tests from a local medical professionals prior to departing Larissa Air Base, Greece, during exercise Astral Knight 21, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength, and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796256
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-TL453-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108360576
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|LARISSA, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Astral Knight 21 ENDEX Covid Testing Line, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
