    Astral Knight 21 ENDEX Covid Testing Line

    LARISSA, GREECE

    05.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of various Airmen participating in Astral Knight 2 receiving COVID-19 tests from a local medical professionals prior to departing Larissa Air Base, Greece, during exercise Astral Knight 21, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength, and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jacob Albers)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796256
    VIRIN: 210521-F-TL453-1002
    Filename: DOD_108360576
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: LARISSA, GR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21 ENDEX Covid Testing Line, by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Tool Kits
    493rd FS
    748th AMXS
    Astral Knight 21
    Covid Line

