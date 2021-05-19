Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, prepare to launch for missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 08:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796254
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-SC126-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360573
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT