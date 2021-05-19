Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe

    SPAIN

    05.19.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, prepare to launch for missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796254
    VIRIN: 210524-F-SC126-7001
    Filename: DOD_108360573
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: ES

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

