Bomber Task Force Europe

Two B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, prepare to launch for missions supporting strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe, May 24, 2021. The U.S. is committed to our security commitments to the NATO alliance and our global partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)