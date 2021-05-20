NORTH SEA (May 21, 2021) A Mark 38 Mod 2 25mm machine gun is fired aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is underway in the North Sea, May 20, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796251
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-UN585-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360509
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 210520-N-UN585-2001, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
