    210520-N-UN585-2001

    NORTH SEA

    05.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORTH SEA (May 21, 2021) A Mark 38 Mod 2 25mm machine gun is fired aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is underway in the North Sea, May 20, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796251
    VIRIN: 210520-N-UN585-2001
    Filename: DOD_108360509
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: NORTH SEA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 210520-N-UN585-2001, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    6th Fleet
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross
    machine gun shoot

