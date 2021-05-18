Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 598th Transportation Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Oliver Sommer 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 598th Transportation Brigade Commander, COL Joshua D. Hirsch hosted a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony for Command Sergeant Major Kenneth E. Hood III, May 18th, 2021 at the Vogelweh Housing Area, Kaiserslautern, Germany. CSM Hood served as the 598th Command Sergeant Major for thirty months during one of the highest optempo periods in the Brigade’s history. CSM Hood will transition to his new assignment as the Command Sergeant Major for the 595th Transportation Brigade, headquartered in Kuwait.
    (U.S. Army video by Oliver Sommer, TSC Kaiserslautern)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796250
    VIRIN: 210518-A-TG544-0001
    Filename: DOD_108360504
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 598th Transportation Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, by Oliver Sommer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Kaiserslautern
    598th
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether

