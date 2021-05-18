The 598th Transportation Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 598th Transportation Brigade Commander, COL Joshua D. Hirsch hosted a Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony for Command Sergeant Major Kenneth E. Hood III, May 18th, 2021 at the Vogelweh Housing Area, Kaiserslautern, Germany. CSM Hood served as the 598th Command Sergeant Major for thirty months during one of the highest optempo periods in the Brigade’s history. CSM Hood will transition to his new assignment as the Command Sergeant Major for the 595th Transportation Brigade, headquartered in Kuwait.

(U.S. Army video by Oliver Sommer, TSC Kaiserslautern)