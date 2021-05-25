Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu deliver remarks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem

    ISRAEL

    05.25.2021

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu deliver remarks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 07:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796248
    VIRIN: 210525-S-ZZ999-003
    Filename: DOD_108360461
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: IL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu deliver remarks at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States
    Israel
    Secretary of State
    Jerusalem
    Antony Blinken
    Blinken

