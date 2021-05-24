Title Romanian IAR 330 PUMA SOCAT helicopters and F-16 Fighting Falcon
in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
Date 2021-05-24
Location Cincu
Country Romania
Duration 2 minutes 11 seconds
Journalist MSgtBUISMalaury, FRA-AF
Romanian IAR 330 PUMA SOCAT helicopters transport special forces troops, special forces leave the helicopters to secure the area on the ground in Cincu, Helicopters dry rifle shot target. Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcon dry fire on target and show of forces in Cincu, Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21).
“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”
VARIOUS SHOTS Romanian IAR 330 PUMA SOCAT helicopters transport special forces troops, special forces leave the helicopters to secure the area on the ground
VARIOUS SHOT Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcon dry fire on target and proceed to a show of forces
