video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796242" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Active Duty Service Members assigned in the Benelux perform the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)