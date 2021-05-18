Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Experienced Riders Course

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.18.2021

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Active Duty Service Members assigned in the Benelux perform the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 07:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796242
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108360414
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experienced Riders Course, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    Experienced Motorcycle Driver Class
    StrongerTogether

