U.S. Active Duty Service Members assigned in the Benelux perform the Experienced Riders Course organized by the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Safety Office, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 18, 2021. The U.S. Army launched a communication campaign to coincide with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 07:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796242
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-BD610-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360414
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Experienced Riders Course, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT