Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press statements by NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister of Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    05.25.2021

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel       

    Press statements by NATO Secretary General Mr. Jens Stoltenberg and Ms. Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 07:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796235
    VIRIN: 210525-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108360355
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Summit
    Ukraine
    Belarus
    Stoltenberg
    Kallas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT