DEFENDER-Europe 21: 1-131st Aviation Regiment fly UH-60 Blackhawks over Albania.

(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- The 1-131st Aviation Regiment fly UH-60 Blackhawks fly missions around Albania. These missions are for DEFENDER-Europe 21; the 1-131st has provided air support to other units operating in the region. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
