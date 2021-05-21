Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21: 1-131st Aviation Regiment fly UH-60 Blackhawks over Albania.

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- The 1-131st Aviation Regiment fly UH-60 Blackhawks fly missions around Albania. These missions are for DEFENDER-Europe 21; the 1-131st has provided air support to other units operating in the region. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796223
    VIRIN: 210521-A-AB787-676
    PIN: 210521
    Filename: DOD_108360264
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: TIRANA, AL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21: 1-131st Aviation Regiment fly UH-60 Blackhawks over Albania., by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope
    GuardItAL
    Albania 131st Aviation Regiment

