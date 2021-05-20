839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

Logisticians and Transporters from the 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation BDE (SDDC) and Southern European Task Force-Africa, worked together at the port in Livorno, Italy, May 20, 2021, to upload the Military Sealift Command Vessel, USNS Trenton. The equipment will transit from the Livorno port to Agadir, Morocco in support of exercise African Lion 21.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 05:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796220
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108360258
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
