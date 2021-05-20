Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.20.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Logisticians and Transporters from the 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation BDE (SDDC) and Southern European Task Force-Africa, worked together at the port in Livorno, Italy, May 20, 2021, to upload the Military Sealift Command Vessel, USNS Trenton. The equipment will transit from the Livorno port to Agadir, Morocco in support of exercise African Lion 21.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796220
    VIRIN: 210520-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108360258
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SDDC
    U.SArmy
    TSAE
    AfricanLion
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    598transportationbrigade
    KeytotheMediterranean
    839th Trans Bn
    ArmyCOVID19fight
    RTSDSouth
    SETAF-AF

