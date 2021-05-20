839th Transportation Battalion dock operations at Livorno Port

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Logisticians and Transporters from the 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation BDE (SDDC) and Southern European Task Force-Africa, worked together at the port in Livorno, Italy, May 20, 2021, to upload the Military Sealift Command Vessel, USNS Trenton. The equipment will transit from the Livorno port to Agadir, Morocco in support of exercise African Lion 21.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)