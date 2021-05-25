Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Lands at Israel, May 25 2021

    LOD, ISRAEL

    05.25.2021

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks after landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, on May 25, 2021. The secretary was greeted by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Shrier.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 01:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796195
    VIRIN: 250521-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108360161
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: LOD, IL 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Lands at Israel, May 25 2021, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US
    STATE
    ISRAEL
    EMBASSY
    JERUSALEM
    BLINKEN

